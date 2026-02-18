Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,969 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,865,000 after purchasing an additional 545,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,359,000 after buying an additional 446,123 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $948,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,717.18. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $2,460,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,998,347.62. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

KEYS stock opened at $234.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $242.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

