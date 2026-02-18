JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $831.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $831,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

