Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Genpact worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genpact by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Genpact by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $747,146.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,054.65. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna set a $42.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

