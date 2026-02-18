Fortis Group Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after buying an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,156,211.88. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a market cap of $317.05 billion, a PE ratio of 211.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

