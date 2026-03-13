Legal & General Group Plc Has $163.55 Million Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,134,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $163,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 202,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,241,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,607,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 133.5% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,762,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.10%.W.R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Argus dropped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui acquired 370,000 shares of W.R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,815,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 54,959,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,133,933.28. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 9,933,862 shares of company stock valued at $688,134,108 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

