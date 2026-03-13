Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $43,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEN. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,303,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,289,000 after buying an additional 3,150,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,497,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,249,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,983 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gen Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,473,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gen Digital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,899,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gen Digital Trading Down 1.1%

GEN stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.