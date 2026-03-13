Legal & General Group Plc Has $221.34 Million Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,911 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $221,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Ameren in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Ameren Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $113.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 16.55%.The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,673.60. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.