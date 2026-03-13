SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.
The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.
