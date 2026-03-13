Elvia Cowan Sells 2,500 Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CAO Elvia Cowan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,497.53. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elvia Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $556,974.16.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.3%

PCVX opened at $56.21 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vaxcyte by 148.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

