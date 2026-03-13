Legal & General Group Plc Buys 586,694 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,653,215 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HP were worth $235,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,530,608,000 after buying an additional 3,122,436 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in HP by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,943,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $854,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,187,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $638,720,000 after acquiring an additional 424,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 15.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,146,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $321,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,957,331 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus upgraded shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

