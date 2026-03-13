Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,892,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,714 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $186,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

