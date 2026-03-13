Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLUT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $105.64 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLUT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $248.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLUT

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.