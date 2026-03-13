Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avnet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $68.29.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Avnet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.33.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.
Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.
