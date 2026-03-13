Legal & General Group Plc Has $229.13 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $229,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $177.35 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.71 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.60 and a 200-day moving average of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.