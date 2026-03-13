Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $191,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 15.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $215.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.14. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $239.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. Hershey’s payout ratio is 133.87%.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $791,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,787.76. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,008.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,153,645 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson set a $243.00 target price on Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.21.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

