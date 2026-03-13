Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,910,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 23.20% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $1,199,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after buying an additional 573,361 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 797,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 708,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,685,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 597,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,016,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.1%

BATS OMFL opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

