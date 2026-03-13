Pier Capital LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for about 1.8% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SiTime worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,974,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SiTime by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,158,000 after buying an additional 46,721 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $400.00 price objective on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.38.

SITM stock opened at $322.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -177.41 and a beta of 2.53. SiTime Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $446.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.45 and its 200-day moving average is $326.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $212,940.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,545.24. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total transaction of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,370,538.86. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $9,851,457. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

