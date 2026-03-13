Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $42,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas increased its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.2%

DT stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.