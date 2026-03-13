Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $173,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 1,126.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 73.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 74.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 174.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

