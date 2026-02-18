Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 9,777 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $78,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 626.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Oracle by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.97.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average is $229.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

