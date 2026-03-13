Pier Capital LLC Buys 55,415 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Century Communities accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Century Communities worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $7,251,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 561,662 shares in the company, valued at $40,686,795.28. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.6%

CCS opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

