Invitation Home $INVH Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,723 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $157,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.5%

INVH opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Featured Articles

