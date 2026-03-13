Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $155,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 371.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $203.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day moving average of $192.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $237.54.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,836,407.24. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at $50,723,713.30. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

