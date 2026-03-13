Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of International Business Machines worth $1,106,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IBM opened at $247.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.71 and its 200-day moving average is $284.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

