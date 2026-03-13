Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of International Business Machines worth $1,106,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of IBM opened at $247.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.71 and its 200-day moving average is $284.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.
Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM published the industry’s first quantum‑centric supercomputing reference architecture, positioning the company as a leader in integrating quantum processors with CPUs/GPUs across on‑prem and cloud environments — this could expand systems, software (quantum + hybrid toolchains) and services revenue over time. IBM Releases a New Blueprint for Quantum-Centric Supercomputing
- Positive Sentiment: IBM partnered with E.SUN Bank to deliver Taiwan’s first enterprise AI governance framework — a commercial proof point for IBM’s responsible‑AI/governance offerings (likely Watsonx and consulting services) that can drive recurring software and advisory revenue in regulated industries. IBM Teams Up With E.SUN Bank on AI Governance
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s CFO reiterated the company’s strategic focus on AI, hybrid cloud and quantum in a recent interview — reinforces management’s strategy but does not change near‑term guidance or cash flows. The Motley Fool Interviews IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish on IBM as a top technology stock, supporting longer‑term confidence but offering limited immediate catalyst. Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Investor angst about AI competition remains a headwind: IBM shares plunged heavily in a prior session after new AI advances from competitors (Anthropic), signaling that positive long‑term tech news may not offset short‑term fear-driven selling. IBM Stock Drops on AI Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the quantum blueprint, the market reaction has been muted/slightly negative in premarket trading — suggesting investors are prioritizing near‑term catalysts and technical weakness (shares trading well below recent moving averages). What’s Going On With IBM Stock On Thursday?
Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines
In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
