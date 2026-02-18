Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 4.3%

AGI stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

