Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.55 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.55), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Sunoco closed the Parkland acquisition on Oct 31 and reported record results — Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $706M (ex. ~$60M transaction costs) and FY2025 adjusted EBITDA of $2.12B , with integration described as progressing well.

(ex. ~$60M transaction costs) and , with integration described as progressing well. The company entered 2026 with strong liquidity and leverage metrics — $2.5B available on its revolver and leverage ~ 4x (in line with target), which management says supports growth, balance-sheet maintenance, and distributions.

and leverage ~ (in line with target), which management says supports growth, balance-sheet maintenance, and distributions. Sunoco declared a quarterly distribution of $0.9317 (a 1.25% increase), marking the fifth consecutive increase and a trailing-12-month coverage ratio of 1.9x , while targeting at least 5% annual distribution growth over multiple years.

(a 1.25% increase), marking the fifth consecutive increase and a trailing-12-month coverage ratio of , while targeting at least over multiple years. 2026 outlook and capital plan are growth-oriented — guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B adjusted EBITDA, expectation to realize ~$125M of a $250M annual synergy target in 2026, maintenance capex ~$400–$450M, and a floor of $500M per year in bolt-on M&A alongside ~$600M of quick-return projects.

NYSE SUN opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.9317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sunoco by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is an independent master limited partnership that specializes in the distribution and marketing of transportation fuels and related products. The company operates through two primary segments: wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing. In wholesale distribution, Sunoco supplies branded fuels to distributors, commercial customers and resellers across the United States. Its retail marketing arm operates a network of company‐owned and franchised Sunoco branded service stations and convenience stores, providing gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends and lubricants to consumers.

Sunoco’s product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuels to include biofuels, specialty chemicals and on‐road diesel treated to meet ultra‐low sulfur requirements.

