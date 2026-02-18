Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 21,347 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,347 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $102.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

