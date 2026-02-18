Syon Capital LLC Buys 6,360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,656,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,165,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,121.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.2% during the third quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 38,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo acted as lead agent on a $1.25 billion senior secured global asset‑based revolving credit facility for City Electric Group — a win for the bank’s syndicated lending and capital‑markets fees and a sign of continued corporate financing activity. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

