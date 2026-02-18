Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $138,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $195.00 price objective on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 384,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $10,000,012.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 16,525,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,818,293.17. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,610. This represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.61%.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

