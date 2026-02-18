India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.38 and last traded at GBX 161. 147,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 274,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.22.

To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments. It is the Company’s declared policy not to hedge the exposure to the Indian Rupee.

