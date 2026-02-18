Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $574.00 price target on shares of Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.81.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $422.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.11. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,527,474.30. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

