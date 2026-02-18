Caprock Group LLC Takes $566,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Caprock Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 132.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $745.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

