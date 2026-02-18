iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,995,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $612,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

