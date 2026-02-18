Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.50 and last traded at GBX 69.50. Approximately 20,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 58,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a market cap of £66.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.13.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

Ten’s operations are underpinned by an increasingly sophisticated personalisation platform comprising industry-first, proprietary technology, thousands of supplier relationships and over 25 years of proprietary expertise delivered from over 20 global offices.

