JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $656.92 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $656,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average is $189.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

