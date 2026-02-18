PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $28,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 434,332 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 678,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 111,792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13,304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

