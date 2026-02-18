TXNM Energy (TXNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect TXNM Energy to post earnings of $0.6020 per share and revenue of $593.2930 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

NYSE TXNM opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 98.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXNM. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 76,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in TXNM Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,180,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,479,000 after buying an additional 132,908 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TXNM Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 277,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TXNM Energy by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 134,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

