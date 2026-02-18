TXNM Energy (TXNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect TXNM Energy to post earnings of $0.6020 per share and revenue of $593.2930 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.
TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.1%
NYSE TXNM opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78.
TXNM Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 98.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXNM Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.
Get Our Latest Report on TXNM Energy
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TXNM Energy
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.