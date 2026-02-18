Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,927 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPTI stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

