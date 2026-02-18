Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,205 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,735,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $13,837,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total transaction of $1,290,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,254.85. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,995. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $6,677,865. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $214.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $195.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $249.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

