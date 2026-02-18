GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Robert W. Baird

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GRAIL from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

GRAL stock opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 4.52. GRAIL has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GRAIL during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 59.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acquired a new position in GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

