Atria Investments Inc Sells 65,318 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,318 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Kenvue by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Kenvue

Positive Sentiment: Reported fourth‑quarter revenue and management commentary that the company “ended 2025 with stronger top‑ and bottom‑line performance.” The company said revenue was $3.78B (up ~3.2% YoY) and highlighted discipline on strategic priorities. BusinessWire: Kenvue Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Reported fourth‑quarter revenue and management commentary that the company “ended 2025 with stronger top‑ and bottom‑line performance.” The company said revenue was $3.78B (up ~3.2% YoY) and highlighted discipline on strategic priorities. Positive Sentiment: Reported EPS that topped several consensus reads — $0.27 reported vs. ~$0.22 consensus in multiple outlets — and operating / net income gains called out in company / reporting summaries, which supports near‑term earnings resilience. Zacks: Kenvue Beats Q4

Reported EPS that topped several consensus reads — $0.27 reported vs. ~$0.22 consensus in multiple outlets — and operating / net income gains called out in company / reporting summaries, which supports near‑term earnings resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets ran conflicting takes on the quarter (head‑line “miss” vs. “beat” coverage and differing EPS figures reported by third parties), creating mixed market signals and short‑term volatility as investors reconcile GAAP vs. adjusted metrics and data sources. Investing.com: Q4 revenue misses

Some outlets ran conflicting takes on the quarter (head‑line “miss” vs. “beat” coverage and differing EPS figures reported by third parties), creating mixed market signals and short‑term volatility as investors reconcile GAAP vs. adjusted metrics and data sources. Neutral Sentiment: Volume and liquidity note: trading was high but below the recent 50‑day average, and the shares sit near analyst median targets (~$18), so incremental price moves may be muted unless guidance or deal news changes. MarketBeat: KVUE trading snapshot

Volume and liquidity note: trading was high but below the recent 50‑day average, and the shares sit near analyst median targets (~$18), so incremental price moves may be muted unless guidance or deal news changes. Negative Sentiment: Announced a global workforce reduction (~3.5%) as part of restructuring tied to the Kimberly‑Clark acquisition plan — this signals near‑term restructuring charges, integration risk and uncertainty around timing/benefits of the deal. That announcement likely amplified selling pressure. WSJ: Kenvue to Cut Workforce

Announced a global workforce reduction (~3.5%) as part of restructuring tied to the Kimberly‑Clark acquisition plan — this signals near‑term restructuring charges, integration risk and uncertainty around timing/benefits of the deal. That announcement likely amplified selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional repositioning reported in filings (significant reductions by some major holders and mixed hedge‑fund activity) could add supply and weigh on the stock while investors await clarity on the takeover process and integration plan. Quiver: Q4 details & institutional moves

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Kenvue this week:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

