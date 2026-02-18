Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $156.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

