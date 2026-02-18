Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 1,172,236.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,671 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 204.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KEP opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.03. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company’s activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

