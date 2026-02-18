52,000 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $255.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

