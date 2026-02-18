Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,228,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 6,344,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Angang Steel stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angang Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Angang Steel has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) is the overseas-traded arm of Anshan Iron & Steel Group, one of China’s leading integrated steel producers. Headquartered in Anshan, Liaoning Province, the company’s operations span the full steel value chain, including iron ore mining, coke production, blast furnace steelmaking, rolling mills and downstream processing. Its product portfolio encompasses long and flat steel products such as hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils, structural sections, wire rods, seamless tubes and galvanized sheets, serving a broad range of industrial applications.

Founded in the mid-20th century, Angang Steel has expanded from its roots in northeastern China to become a key supplier to major sectors including construction, automotive, machinery, shipbuilding and energy.

