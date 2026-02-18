Hillenbrand Inc $HI Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 622.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 47.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hillenbrand Inc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.10 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc, headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, is a global industrial company specializing in engineered equipment and process solutions. Through its Coperion division, Hillenbrand designs and manufactures compounding and extrusion systems, polymer and food processing equipment, bulk material handling technologies and associated automation. These offerings support a variety of end markets, including plastics, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical and minerals, helping customers optimize production efficiency and product quality.

Tracing its roots to the Batesville Casket Company founded in 1906, the organization evolved through strategic acquisitions and expanded its focus on process technologies.

