The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,519 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,107 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $464,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $298.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.43 and a 12 month high of $304.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.82.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. This trade represents a 73.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total transaction of $16,424,515.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,765 shares of company stock worth $29,877,543. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

