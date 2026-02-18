Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1.0422 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Western Union Stock Performance
WU opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. Western Union has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.94.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.
Institutional Trading of Western Union
Analyst Ratings Changes
WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Western Union to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.82.
Western Union Company Profile
Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.
Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.
