Assetmark Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $449.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.32 and a 200-day moving average of $465.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.