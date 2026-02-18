Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,926 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banc of California by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,410,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after buying an additional 957,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,796,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 297,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 698,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Banc of California by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,392,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 699,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 265.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 992,154 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Banc of California from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.41 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.59%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, N.A. is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Santa Ana, California, offering a broad spectrum of banking products and services to corporate and individual customers. The bank focuses on serving middle-market businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers, and entrepreneurs throughout California. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, treasury management services, commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, lines of credit and Small Business Administration lending, complemented by cash management and online banking solutions.

Operating a network of branches and lending offices concentrated in both Southern and Northern California, Banc of California seeks to support local businesses and communities with personalized service and regional expertise.

